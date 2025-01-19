Through the glass

At this afternoon's session. A music day. After a halloumi fry-up, went to this session - E turned up, good to have a catch-up.



Left at 2.45 for ceilidh band class - more work on Huntsman's Chorus and started learning Aunt Crisps. A quick drink in the pub after and home for Dave's tagliatelle and the last two episodes of Deadloch - excellent series.



Got a horrific quote for roof works at the flat - need to discuss with downstairs landlord.



And in better news, a ceasefire in Gaza started today and some hostages have been released.



19 January 2025

Highbury N5