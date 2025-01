A new golden age

Well it's a new age anyway.



Working from home, and very dank and chill. Anxious worrying about the roof at the flat after the roofer's horrendous quote. Spoke to the landlord downstairs who agreed that it seemed a lot. Got in touch with the roofer that's done work at our house - not sure if he'll be able to access the issue without scaffolding though. Will find out more tomorrow.



20 January 2025

Walthamstow E17