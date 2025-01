Misty morning

Very dank, chill and misty on the way into the office. Loud people in again - annoyingly I was trying to ask a question on camera during a webinar and the presenter couldn't hear me because of loud blokes with resonant voices having meetings at their desks.



Second roofer went round, a potentially much more reasonable outcome though he couldn't give a full assessment.



Winterwatch starts tonight.



21 January 2025

Walthamstow E17