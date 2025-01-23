Victoria

The late queen looks on as the train leaves the station.



Into the office via Victoria to collect an order from Boots. Only a couple of us in today from the team.



Weather gradually got grimmer with a spell of heavy rain, hoping the flat roof remains stable until roofer gets there on Monday.



And worse to come with Storm Eowyn - though thank goodness we're not subject to a red danger to life warning like parts of Scotland and seemingly the whole of Ireland. The government have even used the national emergency alert - sending a siren warning to all compatible mobiles in affected areas.



