Victoria by boxplayer
23 / 365

Victoria

The late queen looks on as the train leaves the station.

Into the office via Victoria to collect an order from Boots. Only a couple of us in today from the team.

Weather gradually got grimmer with a spell of heavy rain, hoping the flat roof remains stable until roofer gets there on Monday.

And worse to come with Storm Eowyn - though thank goodness we're not subject to a red danger to life warning like parts of Scotland and seemingly the whole of Ireland. The government have even used the national emergency alert - sending a siren warning to all compatible mobiles in affected areas.

23 January 2025
Victoria SW1
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Casablanca ace
Nice shot. Yes, Éowyn is coming. Much worse in Ireland and Scotland but still pretty frisky in the south too. Hope your roof holds!
January 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
I like this pov! Hope you can stay dry!
January 23rd, 2025  
