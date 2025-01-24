Previous
Storm Eowyn

Well that's what she looked like in London anyway, no more than a blustery gale in the early hours gradually easing off as I made my way into the office. Not so for Ireland which has been truly battered by this once-in-a-generation (well let's see about that) weather bomb.

Sister S along with 100,000s of other households in Ireland has no electricity and she said her whole house was shaking during the worst of it. Their shed roof is damaged but she feels lucky it wasn't the house roof. Goodness knows how long it will take to restore power.

Fish and chips tonight, the last episode of Winterwatch and an early night.

