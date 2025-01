Tamil hobby horse

Got to the park market this morning to find things going on for Tamil Heritage Month - here in a little car park, music, dancing, singing and these colourful horse riders.A lovely bright winter's day - a respite between two storms. After Eowyn, Herminia apparently arrives tomorrow. Had a lie-in, still not sleeping great.So pleasant we got mum in the wheelchair and walked to the park market. We immediately spotted a new addition to the stalls - one selling oysters and champagne. We succumbed and bought four to share between me and Dave and a glass of prosecco each. What a treat.Also bought a couple of nice Spanish cheeses, more fermented kimchi veg and pastries which we took home for lunch.After lunch I busied myself cooking Dave's beetroots, planning what to cook tomorrow and putting in the Sainsbury's order.Relaxing rest of the day - watched High Society (never seen) and had tea and doughnuts. Light supper of leftovers and watching Viceroy's House - very interesting drama about Mountbatten and the days leading up to the partition of India - what a fecking horror story that was, and with its legacy still present in today's world.No word from sister S about how they've got on today with no power.Market bubbly https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-01-25 25 January 2025Walthamstow E17