Ice cream in January

Stopping for tea and doughnut this afternoon, mum said she actually fancied ice cream. Luckily there was some in the freezer.
Back to the storm conditions today - wind and a fair spell of rain in the afternoon. More of that later this evening. Not as bad as Eowyn though hopefully - this is Herminia.
A cooking day. After a lovely breakfast of sardines, tomatoes and Spanish cheese on toast with a blood orange salad, I used a lot of roots to make a soup for Dave's lunches. Also prepared aubergines and lentils for an aubergine cheesy bake for supper.
Also a film day - working our way through the various classics I've recorded on the Tivo box, mum and I watched two superb examples: Meet Me in St Louis and Casablanca.
News from Ireland - sister S and N have had to go into Galway to get a phone signal. Still unsure when power will be back - could be over a week.