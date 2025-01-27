Fiddlers three

Folk session this evening on a boat.



Monday morning back at work blues but working from home and watching the squally weather. Roofers still managed to get up and give a proper quote at the flat - much better than the first lot so that's good. Let's hope squally weather will ease so they can do the work.



After work, having grabbed a sandwich and put baked potatoes in the oven for Dave and mum, went out to the session. Good turnout from the ceilidh band class including Clare, Olivia and Rosanna. Excellent evening - lots of good tunes, played many times through.



Uber back like last time - half an hour as opposed to an hour on the tube. Found Dave still up reading, how naughty on school night.



27 January 2025

Canary Wharf E14