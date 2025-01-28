Golden lining

Never mind a silver lining. Reflected on the puddles from all the recent rain. Bit damp today but definitely improving.
In the office today and very tired after yesterday's late night. But lots of nice things today. Office book club first thing - most of us agreed The Invisible Life of Addie La Rue was a great read and fascinating premise but difficult to work out any cohesive message.
Missed choir to go out to lunch with team members at a nearby Korean restaurant - used to go there when it was Firecracker and did bento lunch deals. They still do good deals and I had the most delicious seafood bibimbap.
A chap from another team sat near us and turned out he was of Cypriot origin (Greek as opposed to my Turkish roots) so we had a bit of a natter about our shared background.
At the flat, roofers should get there tomorrow and the boiler and gas safety check were fine.
Got home exhausted for smoked salmon and scrambled eggs. Watched the first episode of Here We Go - a traditional family sitcom apparently. Let's see how it develops.