Previous
Golden lining by boxplayer
28 / 365

Golden lining

Never mind a silver lining. Reflected on the puddles from all the recent rain. Bit damp today but definitely improving.

In the office today and very tired after yesterday's late night. But lots of nice things today. Office book club first thing - most of us agreed The Invisible Life of Addie La Rue was a great read and fascinating premise but difficult to work out any cohesive message.

Missed choir to go out to lunch with team members at a nearby Korean restaurant - used to go there when it was Firecracker and did bento lunch deals. They still do good deals and I had the most delicious seafood bibimbap.

A chap from another team sat near us and turned out he was of Cypriot origin (Greek as opposed to my Turkish roots) so we had a bit of a natter about our shared background.

At the flat, roofers should get there tomorrow and the boiler and gas safety check were fine.

Got home exhausted for smoked salmon and scrambled eggs. Watched the first episode of Here We Go - a traditional family sitcom apparently. Let's see how it develops.

Bibimbap https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-01-28

28 January 2025
Pimlico SW1
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Wonderful reflection
January 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous image
January 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
You are very good at puddle reflections! Great image.
January 28th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
you do good puddle photos Box' I think the puddle on it's own is a stronger image than puddle and vehicles / buildings
January 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the cloud n the puddle.
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact