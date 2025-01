No 76

A plaque marks the site of Manze's Pie and Mash Shop, a landmark on the high street for many years. It's now Japanese restaurant Taro although they've kept the amazing tiled interior. Cycled here to pick up some topup shopping.



Quiet non-working day otherwise. Had a pre-assessment for mum's procedure in a couple of weeks, finally getting through to the hospital.



29 January 2025

Walthamstow E17