This sculpture by Eduardo Paolozzi is a landmark by Pimlico station - it's actually the tube ventilation shaft and it's featured several times in my albums. Full view here and in extras https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-08 Lovely bright day and into the office again.Tried one of those apps that link you up with places selling off leftover food cheaply at the end of the day so after work picked up a bag from Caffe Nero. I'd avoided doing so before because neither of us eat meat - but now mum's with us and she does I thought I'd try it.Quite a nice haul of sausage buns, toasties and a vegetable wrap.Roofers finished at the flat, hoping it's going to have done the trick.Ventilation shaft in the morning sun https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-01-30 30 January 2025Pimlico SW1