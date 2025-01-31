Ashes of London

A historical murder mystery set in the days after London has been destroyed by the Great Fire. Took a while to really get going but it did eventually and the historical detail is superb evoking lost streets, rivers and palaces of 17th century London.
A disaster of a day at work - got an email from the building managers saying that our room booking for day 1 of our training course (given by an external company coming in specially to deliver it) had been cancelled because ministers needed it for a meeting. I was all ready to kick off in high dudgeon when they pointed out that there's an alert that comes up when you book it to say it can be cancelled at short notice - and I'd missed it.
Absolute cockup on my part. We have a reprieve as the ministers have now cancelled but there's no guarantee that they may decide they need it again. And no other rooms for love nor money.
In better news, no sign of a leak at the flat after the repairs - the roofer is happy to leave the scaffolding up for a week or so just in case. And mum's preparatory info and medication arrived for her procedure in a week and a half. Though she keeps panicking about it even though it's quite straightforward.
Watched the Last Musician of Auschwitz later. Bleak and devastating but profoundly moving. Focusing on Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, now 99, who survived the death camp because she played the cello, it also told us about other musicians who were sent there.
I watched this intelligent documentary as dispassionately as possible - tears feeling like an indulgence in the face of this unspeakable horror. Hard though when a beautiful singer sang Wiegala written by Czech songwriter Ilse Weber who was murdered at the camp. It's said she went into the gas chambers and sang to her son and other children to make it easier for them https://holocaustmusic.weebly.com/ilse-weber.html
lovely image