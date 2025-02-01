Previous
Waiting for breakfast by boxplayer
Waiting for breakfast

And boy did we wait. Nice place by Lancaster's garden centre and lovely choice of breakfasts but we must have waited about half an hour or more and then our plates didn't all arrive at the same time. Good enough food though.

Went into the garden centre after and bought nice plant pots and bulbs for late Christmas presents for friends. Feeling the cold though, very dank. Stopped at the park market to pick up more Spanish cheese and sample oysters - Mum tried one this time.

At home, cooked a big celeriac, chickpea and cabbage soup for supper and Dave's lunches. Now watching West Side Story (the original) and hoping Dave will be making a cup of tea soon.

1 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Beverley ace
Lovely photo of them both…with colourful flowers and smiles.
February 1st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Mums looking well! A good breakfast will set you up grand! Worth the wait I hope. Looks a nice place to eat.
February 1st, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely photo of both.
February 1st, 2025  
