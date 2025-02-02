Previous
Sun through the trees by boxplayer
Sun through the trees

In the town square this morning - beautiful day, bright and freezing, frost still on the cars.

I'd woken at 5 in a panic of anxiety though about the disastrous room issue at work and also all the prep needed for the next week and a half culminating in mum's procedure. Dave calmed me down suggesting options and I did get back to sleep.

So a day of getting things done off the list and I still got to ceilidh band class. Cycled to the farmers' market for top-up shopping (including exotic mushrooms for brunch), read through all the prep for mum's procedure and made notes, made notes for T and B staying at the weekend, and put in a big Sainsbury's order.

Ceilidh band was good, looking more at Aunt Crisps. Didn't stay for a drink - too tired - and came home for baked potatoes.

2 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Carole Sandford ace
Bright & beautiful but it does look cold, especially with the people wearing hats.
February 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
A busy Sunday… hope your relaxing now.
February 2nd, 2025  
Wendy Stout ace
What a busy day and still time to capture a lovely image… wishing your mum luck for her upcoming procedure ❤️‍🩹
February 2nd, 2025  
