Sun through the trees

In the town square this morning - beautiful day, bright and freezing, frost still on the cars.
I'd woken at 5 in a panic of anxiety though about the disastrous room issue at work and also all the prep needed for the next week and a half culminating in mum's procedure. Dave calmed me down suggesting options and I did get back to sleep.
So a day of getting things done off the list and I still got to ceilidh band class. Cycled to the farmers' market for top-up shopping (including exotic mushrooms for brunch), read through all the prep for mum's procedure and made notes, made notes for T and B staying at the weekend, and put in a big Sainsbury's order.
Ceilidh band was good, looking more at Aunt Crisps. Didn't stay for a drink - too tired - and came home for baked potatoes.