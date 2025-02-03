Terrible day after a terrible night where I woke up panicking about this cockup with the training meeting room and got little sleep.
At work, tried to think of contingency measures but we just couldn't find a way to run the course as is without risking losing the room. So boss J decided to call it and we're now having to do it online. No whole team getting together for the first time in ages. And a world of palaver having to cancel hotels, trains, restaurant bookings.
And sister S started worrying about Trump-induced crashes - mum has more than the protected limit in her account so we need to start moving some of it. Tried to open a couple of accounts for her this evening but didn't manage to achieve much.
Absolutely exhausted now drinking the large gin Dave made me.