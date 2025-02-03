Previous
34 / 365

Bulbs

Bought nice bulbs as presents for friends.

Terrible day after a terrible night where I woke up panicking about this cockup with the training meeting room and got little sleep.

At work, tried to think of contingency measures but we just couldn't find a way to run the course as is without risking losing the room. So boss J decided to call it and we're now having to do it online. No whole team getting together for the first time in ages. And a world of palaver having to cancel hotels, trains, restaurant bookings.

And sister S started worrying about Trump-induced crashes - mum has more than the protected limit in her account so we need to start moving some of it. Tried to open a couple of accounts for her this evening but didn't manage to achieve much.

Absolutely exhausted now drinking the large gin Dave made me.

3 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
