Had considered this slightly arts and crafts style doorway for my February word / flash of red image but found something I preferred.Into the office and a better day. Still cross about the whole booked room fiasco but getting over it. More concerned with preparing for tomorrow when I'll be covering the whole show with one other team member while everyone else is in the training.Choir at lunchtime - very tough looking at the other Mozart piece we're doing. So many notes.Classy doorway https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-04 4 February 2025Pimlico SW1