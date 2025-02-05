Previous
Treat by boxplayer
Treat

I came home to find these, sent by sister S to cheer me up after my crap week at work.

Into the office and just me and the junior team member covering for the whole team while they do a two-day training course. It was scarily quiet most of the day and I kept expecting it to kick off but apart from the big announcement we were expecting anyway, nothing much happened.

Odd to be working on a Wednesday though, my normal non-working day. Dave was at home and did lots of useful prep for the weekend. And a lovely bright day.

People and horse https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-05

Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Casablanca ace
What a honey! Enjoy
February 5th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I wish someone cared wildly for me!

But then my week has been OK ;-)

hope they were just as good as they look!!
February 5th, 2025  
