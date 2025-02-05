I came home to find these, sent by sister S to cheer me up after my crap week at work.
Into the office and just me and the junior team member covering for the whole team while they do a two-day training course. It was scarily quiet most of the day and I kept expecting it to kick off but apart from the big announcement we were expecting anyway, nothing much happened.
Odd to be working on a Wednesday though, my normal non-working day. Dave was at home and did lots of useful prep for the weekend. And a lovely bright day.
But then my week has been OK ;-)
hope they were just as good as they look!!