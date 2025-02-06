Previous
February by boxplayer
37 / 365

February

I have to say I do find the algorithms that push stuff at you via Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest etc actually very effective. A post on Pinterest was how I discovered this lovely Edinburgh purveyor of beautiful cards and stationery - Prism of Starlings - and ordered a mini calendar.

In the office again, and again covering for the rest of the team doing their training. Even quieter than yesterday thank goodness. Squeezed a haircut in at lunchtime.

Tried to get to Boots and M&S at Victoria after work but was thwarted by a late news story coming in at the last minute and buses playing up and it was so cold. Just went to Pimlico, picking up nice things at the deli by the station.

Arrived home just as T and B were getting out of their car. Had to get food and drink packed for a weekend away before we could tuck into our baked potatoes smorgasbord with a welcome glass of wine.

6 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely design.
February 6th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Oh that is rather fun
February 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful calendar
February 7th, 2025  
