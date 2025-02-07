Friday dinner

Previous
All together again after a cancelled New Year.

Non-working day in place of Wednesday and not a great start. I got up with Dave's alarm at 6 to gather up things to pack in his car for the weekend and discovered that we had mice back with a vengeance. So annoying, we've been mice-free for several years now since next door got pest control in.

Once Dave had left, I made breakfast and went back to bed to rest for a while. T and B got up and sorted breakfast for themselves and mum. Eventually got up and dressed, made root vegetable soup for Dave's lunches and packed. Had a smorgasbord lunch with T, B and mum before leaving to meet Dave at Turkey Street.

Horrible weather day. We set off in drizzle abd experienced more of the same, plus heavy showers, hail and at one point what looked like snow on the 3.5 hours plus journey to Somerset.

Arrived to find the HMs and Anna at the house getting dinner ready. Had gin and nibbles followed by salmon parcels, potatoes, greens and wine. Exchanged late Christmas presents but couldn't stay up too late as we were so tired.

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ah, you lovely lot all together! Happy times.
February 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful happy togetherness…great capture…
February 8th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a festive group 🥹
February 8th, 2025  
