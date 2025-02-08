Dancing line

Dancing a gavotte de l'aven at this evening's dance with Blowzabella.
A lovely lazy day though I really felt tired for most of it. Slept well under the cosy warm duvet. Late halloumi brunch rustled up in stages on the aga and catering for all the different dietary needs.
Did nothing much else all day, nasty and wet it was: some accordion practice, a nap, Bananagrams, and helping prepare tuna pasta. Still felt tired and not really in the mood to go out but I threw my dress on and Anna drove us to the village hall. We were early having misread the door opening time so sat in the car for 20 mins.
Evening was brilliant with lots of familiar faces including the Bath crowd, Cliff S, Anne-Marie and others. The band revisited lots of old tunes and dances still getting their new hurdy-gurdy player used to the repertoire. Returned home weary and sweaty to eat far too many nibbles and play more Bananagrams before bed. Toilet seemed to spring a leak just as we were retiring.