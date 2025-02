After two days of rain, a very bright if cold morning.Breakfasted, packed and tidied the house - a slightly later checkout time having been arranged. Trouble-free journey back and we had time to have a cup of tea with T and B before they left. They'd been to mum's flat and done some tidying and decluttering.Have unpacked, now time for soup supper.Stonehenge and sheep https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-02-09 Muddled footsteps https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-09 9 February 2025Near Pilton, Somerset