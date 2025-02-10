Previous
Drowned terrace by boxplayer
Drowned terrace

Lots of rain in the night. Worked from home, mum now on her low-fibre diet before Wednesday's procedure. Popped out to buy chicken noodle soup which apparently she can eat strained tomorrow when she can't eat any solids.

10 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Jo ace
Lovely reflections
Beverley ace
Brilliant reflections…
