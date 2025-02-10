Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
Drowned terrace
Lots of rain in the night. Worked from home, mum now on her low-fibre diet before Wednesday's procedure. Popped out to buy chicken noodle soup which apparently she can eat strained tomorrow when she can't eat any solids.
Way back
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-10
10 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
2
0
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
10th February 2025 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
street
,
rainy
,
wet
,
puddle
,
terrace
Jo
ace
Lovely reflections
February 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant reflections…
February 10th, 2025
