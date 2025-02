Cycling to the post office to send my niece's birthday card, I passed by our old road of Edwardian maisonettes. We always used to wonder what it would be like to live in the end top flat with its pretty little turret.Worked from home today supervising mum with her fasting day before tomorrow's procedure. No solid foods allowed, she's had ginger tea, orange juice and chicken noodle soup without the chicken or noodles.Just started her on her first dose of extra strong laxatives - nice.Retro styling https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-11 11 February 2025Walthamstow E17