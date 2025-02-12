Time to relax

After all the fuss and not a little anxiety with the prep, the procedure. All went fine.
Yesterday's prep as anyone who's done it before a bowel procedure wasn't for the fainthearted, but it did the job and oddly we all got some sleep in the end.
Uber early to the hospital, not taking chances with school run traffic. All very organised and efficient - worst was waiting around to take her home after. By the time she'd waited to go in, had the thing, and recovered from the sedation, it was gone 12.
Uber back and mum just wanted drinks and to curl up on the sofa. I craved white toast and halloumi so Dave obliged. I spent the afternoon reading and dozing. Dave had also done a sterling job tidying up, putting washes on and changing mum's bed linen.