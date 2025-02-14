Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
Cherry tree shadow
A gorgeous bright day but still cold. The budding cherry tree casts attractive shadows on the garden fence.
Working from home and nicely quiet. Niece R's birthday so sent her greetings and money from mum.
Fish and chips in tonight, a nice treat after the excitement earlier this week. Not venturing out on the worst day of the year to have a romantic meal out!
Vintage kettle
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-14
14 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
1
1
Tags
tree
,
shadows
,
garden
,
sunshine
,
cherry tree
Tia
ace
Super shadows and a much appreciated blue sky!
February 14th, 2025
