Cherry tree shadow by boxplayer
45 / 365

Cherry tree shadow

A gorgeous bright day but still cold. The budding cherry tree casts attractive shadows on the garden fence.

Working from home and nicely quiet. Niece R's birthday so sent her greetings and money from mum.

Fish and chips in tonight, a nice treat after the excitement earlier this week. Not venturing out on the worst day of the year to have a romantic meal out!

14 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tia ace
Super shadows and a much appreciated blue sky!
February 14th, 2025  
