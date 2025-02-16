Previous
Drink by boxplayer
47 / 365

Drink

An odd scene outside a house on the way to the local session. We presumed they'd left them out in much the same way that people leave old books and possessions they no longer want for neighbours and passers-by to help themselves to.

A musical day. After a lie-in and a rushed bagel breakfast, I went to session number 1 in Highbury. Was only 15 mins late, but it was already very busy and I sat at the back for a while before moving to sit with a friend at a table.

Home for snacks before leaving for session number 2 - local and Dave came too. Only 5 of us. Home again for lentil and carrot soup and finishing off the first series of Motherland which Dave is catching up on.

Handbag https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-16

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Phil Howcroft ace
how strange , I would walk on by ! Makes a good discussion photo
February 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
How bizarre!
February 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Or left overs from the party.
February 16th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Strange…..
February 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
Weird!!
February 16th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Well that’s a first….i expect they would be snapped up but I wouldn’t! A strange but interesting sight!
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
