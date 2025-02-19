Ice cream treat

Sardines on toast for breakfast and we enjoyed the company of a black and white cat visitor. Mum and I left Dave at home and got an Uber to North Finchley to visit the old lady shoe shop I often buy my comfy shoes and boots from. Mum's been wearing the same old black shoes for ages.
Mum found 3 pairs she liked and I found a couple of pairs of boots. Think the shop were ready to shut up and go and celebrate after what we spent in there.
Popped into a couple of charity shops and grabbed a quiche and salad from the very nice café opposite. Mum just fancied ice cream.
Uber back home where mum rested. We decided against going to the Enfield session this evening - tired and I felt a cold coming on. I cooked a tray of oven roasted ratatouille and we left mum watching EastEnders at 40.