A rather lovely scarf that someone must have dropped. Getting bedraggled in the damp weather, suddenly much warmer - went into the office in my light jacket.A few of us in sitting together today including old development interns J and F. A lot of chat and giggling among the work.Left slightly earlier to get home for a Zoom chat with sisters - mainly about covering for us when we go on hols, weekends away. And ideas for activities for mum. Mum meanwhile watched the special live edition of EastEnders tonight.Depressed however by the full idiocy and scariness of the Trump/Musk double act. That's the trouble with democracy - sooner or later people will vote in someone who attempts to dismantle democratic infrastructure and processes. And as for his pandering to Putin, truly shocking behaviour. A thing going round from the Daily Mash: "World War Two started when Poland invaded Germany: History according to Donald Trump" https://www.thedailymash.co.uk/politics/world-war-two-started-when-poland-invaded-germany-history-according-to-donald-trump-20250220254956 Clear sphere https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-20 20 February 2025Pimlico SW1