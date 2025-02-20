A rather lovely scarf that someone must have dropped. Getting bedraggled in the damp weather, suddenly much warmer - went into the office in my light jacket.
A few of us in sitting together today including old development interns J and F. A lot of chat and giggling among the work.
Left slightly earlier to get home for a Zoom chat with sisters - mainly about covering for us when we go on hols, weekends away. And ideas for activities for mum. Mum meanwhile watched the special live edition of EastEnders tonight.