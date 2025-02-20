Previous
Lost by boxplayer
51 / 365

Lost

A rather lovely scarf that someone must have dropped. Getting bedraggled in the damp weather, suddenly much warmer - went into the office in my light jacket.

A few of us in sitting together today including old development interns J and F. A lot of chat and giggling among the work.

Left slightly earlier to get home for a Zoom chat with sisters - mainly about covering for us when we go on hols, weekends away. And ideas for activities for mum. Mum meanwhile watched the special live edition of EastEnders tonight.

Depressed however by the full idiocy and scariness of the Trump/Musk double act. That's the trouble with democracy - sooner or later people will vote in someone who attempts to dismantle democratic infrastructure and processes. And as for his pandering to Putin, truly shocking behaviour. A thing going round from the Daily Mash: "World War Two started when Poland invaded Germany: History according to Donald Trump" https://www.thedailymash.co.uk/politics/world-war-two-started-when-poland-invaded-germany-history-according-to-donald-trump-20250220254956

Clear sphere https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-20

20 February 2025
Pimlico SW1
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact