Damp today and raindrops remain on the discarded empty beer bottle.
In the office once more and a day of total gannetry. Went down to the canteen to buy my normal porridge for breakfast, banana in my bag ready to chop into it. But as I waited I really fancied a veggie sausage sandwich so gave in to temptation.
And at lunchtime the team and I went down to the canteen again and I had more veggie sausages with the most heavenly caramelised onions, gravy, potatoes and peas. Followed by bakewell pudding for goodness sake.
Finally returning home, I brought back fish and chips. Actually by this time, I was feeling quite full still so had fewer chips and a very light omelette. What a day of overeating. I did actually do some work too...