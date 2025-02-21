Previous
Bottle by boxplayer
52 / 365

Bottle

Damp today and raindrops remain on the discarded empty beer bottle.

In the office once more and a day of total gannetry. Went down to the canteen to buy my normal porridge for breakfast, banana in my bag ready to chop into it. But as I waited I really fancied a veggie sausage sandwich so gave in to temptation.

And at lunchtime the team and I went down to the canteen again and I had more veggie sausages with the most heavenly caramelised onions, gravy, potatoes and peas. Followed by bakewell pudding for goodness sake.

Finally returning home, I brought back fish and chips. Actually by this time, I was feeling quite full still so had fewer chips and a very light omelette. What a day of overeating. I did actually do some work too...

21 February 2025
Pimlico SW1
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Casablanca ace
A nice beer today, but not good for it to be litter.
February 21st, 2025  
Dave ace
Interesting find
February 21st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Well the banana lives another day! Sometimes our bodies just crave food! Today was your day!
February 21st, 2025  
