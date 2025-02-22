Traffic lights

Lots of rain in the night, and the mild temperature continuing. Odd to come into the office today, a Saturday. Not for work, but an all-day choir rehearsal.
Had felt very bleargh after yesterday's gannetry so brought leftover ratatouille and fruit for lunch and snacks. I did very well and limited myself to one doughnut at lunchtime rather than working my way through the many cakes on offer.
Still felt not great tummy-wise though and went for a lie-down after getting home while Dave and mum watched Notorious again, hopefully without the jumping we'd had with the last faulty DVD . Very good choir rehearsal though.