Traffic lights
Traffic lights

Lots of rain in the night, and the mild temperature continuing. Odd to come into the office today, a Saturday. Not for work, but an all-day choir rehearsal.

Had felt very bleargh after yesterday's gannetry so brought leftover ratatouille and fruit for lunch and snacks. I did very well and limited myself to one doughnut at lunchtime rather than working my way through the many cakes on offer.

Still felt not great tummy-wise though and went for a lie-down after getting home while Dave and mum watched Notorious again, hopefully without the jumping we'd had with the last faulty DVD . Very good choir rehearsal though.

22 February 2025
Pimlico SW1
Beverley ace
Super reflections… great photo. Look after you
February 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ahhh one of your beautiful puddle shots. They are always lovely
February 22nd, 2025  
