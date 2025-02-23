Previous
Visitor

Another feline visitor. So many of our local cats are tediously timid or irritatingly aloof. This one is happy to have a cuddle and pop in and frighten the mice.

Restful Sunday in the main though a bit of admin done. After breakfast cooked sweet potato and squash soup for lunches and prepared our coconut prawn curry supper.

A lot of the afternoon on the laptop - booked flights for an Italy trip later in the summer, and tickets for Topette gigs. Stopped for pastried and gin and tonic with mum later.

Weather mild and Dave wheeled mum to the farmers' market for some fresh air.

Susan Wakely ace
Cheeky little visitor.
February 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Cute
February 23rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Such big ears you have!! Such a gorgeous visitor! You attract cats & foxes I can see!
February 23rd, 2025  
