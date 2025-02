A bulb we bought for ourselves when we bought presents for friends a couple of weeks back. Starting to flower.A lot of rain overnight which gradually passed away. Although as luck would have it, there was a massive shower just as Caroline's parents turned up to collect her keys - they were like drowned rats and I let them shelter for 5 minutes.Worked from home and felt rather anxious. Mum seemingly a bit confused, think she's a bit constipated again.Bottle stopper https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-02-24 24 February 2025Walthamstow E17