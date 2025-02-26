Faded grandeur

What must have been quite a stylish little arcade way back when - floor pattern (now grubby), globe lights (now covered in pigeons and pigeon poo). An art deco structure hilariously called Grand Arcade, they were going to knock it down but apparently after a campaign by Ray Davies, it was saved. Needs a bit more saving I think. https://anarcadesproject.org/grand-arcade-north-finchley/
Bit of a worrying thing, mum fell over in the night on the way to the loo. She seemed okay but couldn't get herself up. She says it's a bit sore but not much, will need to keep an eye out.
Got the Superloop bus for the first time - to go back and exchange one of the pairs of boots I bought last week. Got a nice pair of maroon goretex ankle boots. Stopped for lentil soup in the cafe opposite hoping to get my tummy back under control with more healthy eating.
But still didn't feel quite right and I really didn't want to go out later to the balfolk evening but I'd promised E and we've already put it off once already. I tried to lie down and rest for an hour but didn't feel much better.
Got an Uber as I couldn't face carrying two accordions on public transport. Was a nice evening in the end - lots of other musicians and we had a good catch-up. Got an Uber back.