Eyeballing by boxplayer
Eyeballing

You know when you get the feeling you're being watched.

Didn't go into the office. Thought it best to keep an eye on mum. Still sore on her side but nothing extreme. Will see if it improves otherwise might get it checked in case she's done something to a rib. Also wanted to do some financial admin first thing helping sister S with NI contributions.

Sunshine around again today, so pleasing. But hard not to be able to get out in it other than pick up arnica cream for mum.

27 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Beverley ace
Cute pigeons…
February 27th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
My sister said filling in missed NI years was very cost effective.
Hope your mum is 'just' bruised.
February 27th, 2025  
