Blue and white by boxplayer
Blue and white

Could have been my February word image but went for something else.

Thanks for the nice comments and faves that put my reflected traffic lights in the top twenty.

Another beautiful sunny day with a cold frosty start. Worked from home and had a headache from the start which didn't go away. Could have done with logging off earlier but had meetings and things to finish but eventually stopped at 3.30.

Went to bed but it's not really improved - annoying. Mum doesn't seem any worse maybe a little better.

28 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

LManning (Laura) ace
A very pretty pattern, nicely shown.
February 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice willow pattern.
February 28th, 2025  
