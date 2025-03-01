Previous
Gone fishing by boxplayer
Gone fishing

While cycling round the wetlands, lots of fishermen on the banks. New notice boards have gone up with information about the reservoirs - apparently there is historical evidence of fisheries here from before the Norman Conquest.

My headache remained all night and I had to get up to take drugs. And it was still annoying as I got up to a super first day of spring. Cold but warming up in the sunshine.

We went to the park market with mum and breakfasted on street food. I had a veggie hotdog, Dave a Turkish gözleme (managing to spill his chilli sauce all down his front) and mum had a halloumi wrap. Mum and Dave got prosecco from the oyster stall - and Dave and I had oysters. I picked up kimchi and coleslaw, and interesting cheeses.

Dave took mum home before going on to a session. I went for a cycle round the wetlands. Returning home, I cooked a rooty soup for Dave's lunches and prepared chips and halloumi peppers for supper before resting.

Mum and I had mulled wine and cake later - though Dave was late joining us as the Victoria line was suspended.

Crocuses https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-03-01

1 March 2025
Walthamstow E17
1 March 2025

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
First day of spring with sunshine & blue sky… beautiful
March 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I am trying to imagine the modern buildings and a Norman castle.
March 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nicely framed by the branches.
March 1st, 2025  
