Previous
Ceilidh band class by boxplayer
61 / 365

Ceilidh band class

Learning Tobias the Grinder and Barham Down.

Superbly bright and sunny again, such a treat. Headache seems to have finally cleared. Dave was up early to go and pick up top-up shopping. He brought back börek for brunch which we ate using up the last remnants of various dips from the fridge.

Planned a to-do list for the next week as we've got a birthday party weekend coming and T and B coming to keep an eye on mum. Also put in a ginormous Sainsbury's order. Off to ceilidh band class after stopping for a drink and chat after.

Back home for vegetable soup and an episode of Amandaland - turning out to be very good.

2 March 2025
Camden Town NW1
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fab shot
March 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
A great day… and a great photo…
March 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I have no idea what borek is… another google. Loving your band practice! !
March 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Borek looks delicious!
March 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Like the pov here!
March 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact