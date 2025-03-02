Ceilidh band class

Learning Tobias the Grinder and Barham Down.



Superbly bright and sunny again, such a treat. Headache seems to have finally cleared. Dave was up early to go and pick up top-up shopping. He brought back börek for brunch which we ate using up the last remnants of various dips from the fridge.



Planned a to-do list for the next week as we've got a birthday party weekend coming and T and B coming to keep an eye on mum. Also put in a ginormous Sainsbury's order. Off to ceilidh band class after stopping for a drink and chat after.



Back home for vegetable soup and an episode of Amandaland - turning out to be very good.



2 March 2025

Camden Town NW1