Pregnant woman

A local mural by Rimon Guimaraes. She was naked for a while, but there were complaints so she's dressed now. Popped out to get smoked salmon from Tesco. Another gorgeous bright day but still cold.



Worked from home. Mum says she's feeling better but she still has some pain in the side. Got her a toenail cutting session booked and sister T is taking her to the optician later this week. So good stuff.



3 March 2025

Walthamstow E17