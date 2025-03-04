Was the odd name of this casual pizza place near the Croydon office. Down here to visit team member and check out their newfangled building.
It was very newfangled with lifts where you put your floor number in first and got directed to the next lift going that way and a super roof terrace. The toilet cubicle wash basins hadn't been usability tested though and splashed water everywhere whenever you used them.
M got me a desk near her and A also joined us so nice. At lunch we grabbed JE to come out with us. Trickle was friendly and did nice pizzas (mine a 4 cheeses) and mocktails.
Afternoon disappeared with a couple of meetings and I left to go home for more food. Dave did his usual pancake batter (although as usual the recipe didn't seem to make enough - must remember that) and I laid out an array of toppings. Banana, Nutella and Cointreau was a big hit although there's nothing like lemon and sugar. Had prosecco with it all and cheese and bread to make it seem like proper supper.