Slumbering cat

I've seen this black and white beauty a few times on the wetlands - here s/he was spark out in the spring sunshine as I cycled past.
Non-working day but we had quite a list what with T and B coming for the weekend and us off to Nottingham. Felt very fractious actually with it all especially as my headache had returned. I do think they may be mild migraines possibly triggered by something.
After breakfast I went and lay down for a while but it didn't really abate. And I then had a meltdown when checking the tracking for the parcel Royal Mail were supposedly delivering to find they'd attempted delivery but none of us had heard a thing. Oddly it was delivered about an hour later.
Having enough of trying to get rid of the headache, I got on the bike to go and pick up bread from the Lithuanian shop looping round the wetlands, gorgeous in the sunshine, en route.
Back home, I hoovered upstairs, managing to get Dave's charger entangled in it - really not having a good day. But at some point the headache did disappear leaving me feeling washed out. Read for a while before cooking tuna and broccoli pasta.