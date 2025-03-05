Previous
Slumbering cat by boxplayer
Slumbering cat

I've seen this black and white beauty a few times on the wetlands - here s/he was spark out in the spring sunshine as I cycled past.

Non-working day but we had quite a list what with T and B coming for the weekend and us off to Nottingham. Felt very fractious actually with it all especially as my headache had returned. I do think they may be mild migraines possibly triggered by something.

After breakfast I went and lay down for a while but it didn't really abate. And I then had a meltdown when checking the tracking for the parcel Royal Mail were supposedly delivering to find they'd attempted delivery but none of us had heard a thing. Oddly it was delivered about an hour later.

Having enough of trying to get rid of the headache, I got on the bike to go and pick up bread from the Lithuanian shop looping round the wetlands, gorgeous in the sunshine, en route.

Back home, I hoovered upstairs, managing to get Dave's charger entangled in it - really not having a good day. But at some point the headache did disappear leaving me feeling washed out. Read for a while before cooking tuna and broccoli pasta.

Wetlands reflections https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-03-05
Facing the sun https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-05

5 March 2025
Walthamstow E17
5th March 2025

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
Renee Salamon ace
One happy moggy
March 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks remarkably content!
March 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh my I was afraid it wasn’t alive ! Whew! It’s really in a deep sleep.
March 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
All that bike riding has worn the poor cat out!! LOL!!
March 5th, 2025  
