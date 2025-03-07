Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
66 / 365
Sea Fryer
Fish and chips tonight.
Worked from home and quite busy reviewing things. Had just sorted mum with lunch and sat down with mine when T and B arrived half an hour early. Let them in and went back to work.
T and B took mum to the optician. Not too bad, a slight change in prescription needed but no bad news - a cataract in the making but not a problem yet.
Finished packing before going to get fish and chips on the bike to have with a glass of cava. We watched the first episode of Miss Austen - interesting.
Calypso
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-07
7 March 2025
Walthamstow E17
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8613
photos
181
followers
204
following
18% complete
View this month »
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Latest from all albums
63
64
2297
1863
65
1864
66
1865
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
7th March 2025 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
neon
,
fish and chips
,
chippie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close