Sea Fryer by boxplayer
Sea Fryer

Fish and chips tonight.

Worked from home and quite busy reviewing things. Had just sorted mum with lunch and sat down with mine when T and B arrived half an hour early. Let them in and went back to work.

T and B took mum to the optician. Not too bad, a slight change in prescription needed but no bad news - a cataract in the making but not a problem yet.

Finished packing before going to get fish and chips on the bike to have with a glass of cava. We watched the first episode of Miss Austen - interesting.

7 March 2025
Walthamstow E17
7th March 2025

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

