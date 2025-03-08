Harding hares

The print by Angela Harding that we bought A for her 60th birthday.
Up early to get out in good time, leaving T and B planning a trip to Kew Gardens with mum. A lovely warmish day for it. We motored up the M1 getting to A's just after 11. Relaxed with a cup of tea before garlicky pea soup for lunch.
L, P, S and A went for a walk but Dave and I preferred to stay local and more chilled by popping to Beeston high street. Picked up party fruit provisions from Hallam's (as well as finding Yorkshire squeaky cheese), browsed charity shops and bought interesting cheeses in Essen (Dave also stocking up on the very nice sherry).
Walked back, emptied and refilled the dishwasher, and relaxed reading. R arrived not long after having been swing dancing.
Ate far too many nibbles later with the champagne we'd brought, swapping presents (S's Christmas presents and A's birthday). The HMs went swing dancing again. We stayed home for dinner of seabass, mash and kale followed by cheese, chocolate and vintage port. Far too much gannetry as usual.