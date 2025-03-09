Birthday tune book

F had organised a great present for A's 60th. She'd asked lots of A's friends to write and dedicate a tune for her, then compiled them in a handmade book.
A busy day from the start, up early to help A prepare for her 60th birthday party. Lots of prep in the morning, chopping and preparing potato salad and coleslaw. Dave went off to the venue with A to get a head start there while I ironed my dress and we tidied the house.
Drove over to help - laying out food, glasses and mugs. People adorned the hall with fairy lights and bunting while the religious meeting next door got a little louder - they'd left by 1.30 luckily.
Guests arrived and were welcomed with prosecco - lots of friends and old faces: E, W and F, K and C, Sharon, Becky, Sue W, R and H, Ian, Vicky and A's brother's family. Unfortunately C and S's car broke down so they were unable to come and bring A's father.
Everyone tucked into the enormous amounts of food, there was a toast to the birthday girl, and an hour or so of guest spots including A's band with C and F. A general session for all after with dancing. AC even turned up and joined in.
Party finished at 6 with a mass clearing up session which took about an hour. Drove back to A's where a few people joined and we had nibbles and chatted. But Dave and I faded early and went to bed before 10.