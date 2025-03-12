Previous
Colour on the street by boxplayer
Colour on the street

While walking up the road to Tesco to pick up top-up shopping. Lovely colours with a storm light background.

Non-working day but another busy one. Did lie in for a while but after breakfast got stuck into several tasks: paying T's expenses from the weekend, paying me back for a few things, ordering a Gudrun Sjoden top for mum plus casual trousers and booking her a Covid jab.

Walked to Tesco's for more shopping, and after lunch, prepared supper and mum's lunch for tomorrow. T had bought mum a radio which arrived so played with that for a bit and had a go at the tunes A had got in her birthday tune book.

Now off to heat up the lentil and mushroom stew and make mashed potato to go with it.

Pat Knowles ace
Matching carrier bag too! Love this!
March 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful colours against that sky.
March 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great mural & yes the lady’s bag is a similar matching colour.
March 12th, 2025  
