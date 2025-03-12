Colour on the street

While walking up the road to Tesco to pick up top-up shopping. Lovely colours with a storm light background.
Non-working day but another busy one. Did lie in for a while but after breakfast got stuck into several tasks: paying T's expenses from the weekend, paying me back for a few things, ordering a Gudrun Sjoden top for mum plus casual trousers and booking her a Covid jab.
Walked to Tesco's for more shopping, and after lunch, prepared supper and mum's lunch for tomorrow. T had bought mum a radio which arrived so played with that for a bit and had a go at the tunes A had got in her birthday tune book.
Now off to heat up the lentil and mushroom stew and make mashed potato to go with it.