Previous
Spire and scaffolding by boxplayer
72 / 365

Spire and scaffolding

Silhouetted against the evening sky - a wild weather day. Much colder again, lots of fast moving grey clouds, showers and sleet at one point. As the sun sets, the clouds start to move away.

Didn't get much done today what with almost three days of emails to get through and visitors from GDS working with us. A nice initiative though sadly two couldn't make it and boss J had to leave early with a migraine. But we all went to the canteen for lunch.

Home for baked potatoes and the last episode of Miss Austen. Hard to see Cassandra burn Jane's letters.

Cabbage https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-13

13 March 2025
Westminster SW1
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact