Spire and scaffolding

Silhouetted against the evening sky - a wild weather day. Much colder again, lots of fast moving grey clouds, showers and sleet at one point. As the sun sets, the clouds start to move away.
Didn't get much done today what with almost three days of emails to get through and visitors from GDS working with us. A nice initiative though sadly two couldn't make it and boss J had to leave early with a migraine. But we all went to the canteen for lunch.
Home for baked potatoes and the last episode of Miss Austen. Hard to see Cassandra burn Jane's letters.