Colour on the streets by boxplayer
74 / 365

Colour on the streets

A modern building with stained glass panels reflects onto the road in the bright sunshine - the road was closed to traffic which helped.

Having got up early to pack away a Sainsbury's delivery, it was into the office on a Saturday again for another choir workshop - 2 weeks to go before the concert.

An excellent, useful day, starting with sessions from a proper voice coach followed by working on tricky bits. Grabbed a salmon teriyaki from Itsu as a treat lunch sitting with K and J nattering. Ended with a run-through of both pieces which wasn't too shabby.

Returned home for fried halloumi with veg and to watch Spielberg's first major work - made for television film Duel about a monstrous truck. I remember being suitably thrilled watching it years ago, but it does seem very dated and not as scary.

15 March 2025
Westminster SW1
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours reflected on the street.
March 16th, 2025  
