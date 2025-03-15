Colour on the streets

A modern building with stained glass panels reflects onto the road in the bright sunshine - the road was closed to traffic which helped.
Having got up early to pack away a Sainsbury's delivery, it was into the office on a Saturday again for another choir workshop - 2 weeks to go before the concert.
An excellent, useful day, starting with sessions from a proper voice coach followed by working on tricky bits. Grabbed a salmon teriyaki from Itsu as a treat lunch sitting with K and J nattering. Ended with a run-through of both pieces which wasn't too shabby.
Returned home for fried halloumi with veg and to watch Spielberg's first major work - made for television film Duel about a monstrous truck. I remember being suitably thrilled watching it years ago, but it does seem very dated and not as scary.