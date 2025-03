Some old signs they have on the wall in the upstairs room of this pub.Lots of bright sunshine again today, but very cold and a frost first thing. Session was busy again as was the bar, Arsenal playing at home.Came home for hot cross buns. Cat visitor had popped in and made herself at home on the faux fur bear skin. Dave did supper later of lentils, veg and veggie meatballs. Followed by a piece of yummy cake left over from Paul across the road's birthday. Such gannetry.Fleurs de Cerisier https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-16 16 March 2025Highbury N5