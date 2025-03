No problems - just taking mum to a routine bone density check-up scan. All done in 10 mins.Disrupted the working at home day though - so didn't get much done. After work we wanted to support the new time for a local session even though we were shattered. Nice enough, but I was tired as was Dave and we had a tiff. Not a great end to the day.Headscarf https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-17 17 March 2025Archway N19