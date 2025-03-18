Previous
Spring charmers by boxplayer
Spring charmers

Don't think I've taken any daff pics yet this year. Posing proudly in Chingford.

Another working from home today and another appointment for mum - a toenail cutting service at Age UK. Got an Uber there at lunchtime. I was concerned that they wouldn't be able to do much as I'd noticed that one of her nails looked quite bad.

As it was, they did her other nails OK and advised us to visit a podiatrist to sort out the tricky nail. As it looks like she's got the odd corn too, sounds like a good idea. Think I'll make an appointment for myself too. Returned home for a light lunch and more work.

18 March 2025
Chingford E4
haskar ace
Lovely pov and dof.
March 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Sweet shot
March 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous daffs
March 18th, 2025  
Neil ace
Gorgeous yellow daffs
March 18th, 2025  
