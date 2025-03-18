Spring charmers

Don't think I've taken any daff pics yet this year. Posing proudly in Chingford.
Another working from home today and another appointment for mum - a toenail cutting service at Age UK. Got an Uber there at lunchtime. I was concerned that they wouldn't be able to do much as I'd noticed that one of her nails looked quite bad.
As it was, they did her other nails OK and advised us to visit a podiatrist to sort out the tricky nail. As it looks like she's got the odd corn too, sounds like a good idea. Think I'll make an appointment for myself too. Returned home for a light lunch and more work.