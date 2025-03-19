ROA badger

It is a badger apparently though an odd one - a mural by notable Belgian street artist ROA by Crate.
A lovely bright day again and starting to get milder, we'd walked to The Curious Goat for brunch. Always splendid, Dave had a rösti and mum and I a Mediterranean fry-up with avocado, salmon, halloumi, spinach, olives and toast. Dave was shocked that we shared a mini prosecco too.
Dave picked up top-up shopping and mum and I had a look in Oxfam before returning home. Sorted out old papers for recycling and did financial admin, moving to sit in the kitchen by the open back door as was so nice. Dave sat outside for a while.
Prepared a tray bake of pumpkin, aubergines and courgettes for supper, grabbing some for a bite, before leaving Dave and mum to eat later while I went to the Enfield session.
At Finsbury Park bumped into Michelle from work heading home. Turns out she has folk connections with her Irish heritage and her brother-in-law quite renowned in the field of old time music.
Session was okay but with the odd irritating character (J on fiddle) and at times too much chat and not enough tune. Got an Uber back.